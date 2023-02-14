Orange HS girls basketball team posts fourth straight victory

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team defeated Technology High School of Newark 39-28 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Technology, to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to a 10-8 overall record on the season.

Junior Rahshanae Williams had 11 points with six rebounds and three blocks; senior A’Rina Black had 8 points with seven rebounds and six steals; senior Makaida Samuels had 6 points with 15 rebounds and four blocks; sophomore Luvenia Morton had 6 points with 10 rebounds, 12 steals and four assists; senior Shad’e Gray had 6 points, six rebounds and six steals; junior Shelsie Jeune had 2 points and senior Roderica Adeclat had 1 points with five rebounds for the OHS Tornadoes.

Orange, seeded 15th, will visit No. 2 seed Chatham High School on Monday, Feb. 20, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament. The winner will face the winner of No. 7 seed Warren Hills High School and No. 10 seed Cranford High School in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 22.