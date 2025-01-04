Orange HS girls hoops jolts West Side, Technology

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team was off to a 2-2 start to the season.

The Tornadoes defeated West Side, 55-52, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at OHS. Sophomore guard Shamia Fryer scored 18 points with seven steals to lead the Tornadoes. Sophomore guard Phoenix Fraser had 15 points, six rebounds and six steals; senior guard/forward Luvenia Morton had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals; and sophomore guard/forward Jada Dolisca had four points with six rebounds for Orange.

Sophomore guard Angelina Borches had three points with three rebounds and nine steals, sophomore forward Soukeinatou Sacko had two points with six rebounds and senior forward Aryssa Black added two points in the win. Senior guard/forward Chantel Brewster also grabbed five rebounds for Orange.

Fryer scored 23 points with eight steals, four rebounds and four assists in the 54-8 win over Technology on Thursday, Dec. 19, at OHS. Borches had eight points, five steals and four rebounds. Dolisca had seven points and three steals. Brewster scored seven points with three rebounds and two steals and Frasser had seven points. Sacko grabbed four rebounds. OHS fell to Morris Hills, 60-36, Friday, Dec. 27, and lost to Boonton, 38-30, Saturday, Dec. 28, in the Morris Hills Lady Knights Holiday tournament. Fryer had 17 points and Morton had 12 against Morris Hills. Fryer had 13 points against Boonton.

The following are upcoming games