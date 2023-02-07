Orange HS girls hoops team enjoys victories

ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore guard Luvenia Morton and junior guard Rahshanae Williams each had 10 points, and sophomore guard Chantel Brewster had 9 points to lead the Orange High School girls basketball team in a 42-27 home win over Golda Och Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at home. Junior forward Kayandra Barnes had 4 points and seven rebounds, and senior guard Kay’Dranique McFarlene had 4 points for Orange.

The Tornadoes defeated St. Vincent Academy of Newark 48-35 on Friday, Feb. 3, to improve to 9-8 overall on the season. Senior forward Shad’e Gray had 28 points; Williams had 12 points and 10 steals; Morton had 4 points, eight rebounds and four assists; and senior forward Makaida Samuels had 15 rebounds.