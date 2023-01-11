Orange HS girls hoops tops West Caldwell Tech

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team defeated West Caldwell Tech 47-24 on Thursday, Jan. 5, on the road.

Makaida Samuels had 8 points and 21 rebounds; A’Rina Black had 8 points and six rebounds; Kay’Dranique McFarlane had 8 points and four rebounds; Rahshanae Williams had 8 points and three rebounds; and Luvenia Morton had 6 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Orange then lost to North Star Academy 58-26 at home on Saturday, Jan. 7, to move to a 3-4 overall record on the season.

Orange will visit Newark Lab High School on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m.; host Newark West Side High School on Monday, Jan. 16, at 3 p.m.; and host St. Vincent Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m.