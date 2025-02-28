Orange HS’ Jones excels at the Group 3 track championships

ORANGE/TOMS RIVER, NJ — Orange High School senior Kevin Jones took third place in the 55-meter dash and finished in seventh place in the 400-meter dash at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s boys indoor track and field Group 3 state championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 22.

In the 55m dash, Jones was clocked in 6.54 seconds. Shayne Spiteri, of Roxbury, was first in 6.53 and Jayden Poteat, of Winslow Township, was second, also in 6.53.

Jones was clocked in 52.04 in the 400m.

Jones gained an automatic bid in the 55m dash at the NJSIAA’s Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Sunday, March 2. He also hopes to gain a wild-card bid in the 400m dash.