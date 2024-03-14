Orange HS quarterback Maurice Williams selected to play in Phil Simms North-South All-Star Classic

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School senior quarterback Maurice Williams has been selected to play in the annual Phil Simms New Jersey North–South High School All-Star Football Classic on Sunday, June 9, at Kean University in Union.

The game features high school graduating seniors from around the state. Fisher and Williams are on the North All-Star roster.

This past fall, Williams was among the top quarterbacks in the state.

Williams, a four-year starter, finished his Orange HS career as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards with 5,196 yards.

During the 2023 season, Williams also set the single-season school records for passing yards (2,302 yards) and touchdowns (30), completing 137 of 225 yards (61%) in eight games played. Williams also rushed for 629 yards and seven TDs.

Williams passed for a school-record five TDs in the 42-6 season-opening win over Wayne Hills and then broke that record the following week with six scoring passes in the 50-0 win over Paterson Kennedy.

Williams signed a letter of intent in accepting an athletic scholarship to continue his football career at Wagner College in Staten Island, N.Y.

Williams said he was honored to be selected to the game in a text message to the Record-Transcript.

Said Williams: “It’s a great feat. I am glad the committee felt I was great enough to play in the premier all-star game. Every year, I go to the game and I’m glad to finally be able to play in it.”

