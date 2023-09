ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team posted an emphatic 42-6 victory over Wayne Hills in the season opener on Saturday night, Aug. 26, at Wayne Hills.

Orange four-year senior starting quarterback Maurice Williams passed for five touchdowns and ran for another score. Williams also threw for three, two-point conversion passes.

The Tornadoes will visit Paterson Kennedy on Friday night, Sept. 1, at 5 p.m., at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson.

Photo Courtesy of Maurice Williams