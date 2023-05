This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School seniors Ca’moore Jones and Roderica Adeclat were honored as 2022-2023 Karen Fuccello Essex County Scholar Athletes during a banquet on Tuesday, May 9, in Belleville. This award is given to the top senior scholar-athletes in the county. The award is named after the late Karen Fuccello, who was the longtime Belleville High School athletic director.

Photos Courtesy of Orange High School Athletics