Orange HS softball team enjoys strong run in county tourney

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys volleyball team enjoyed a strong run in the Essex County Tournament.

Under head coach Emily Guydan, the seventh-seeded Tornadoes defeated No. 26 seed Bard, 25-11, 25-9, in the preliminary round on Wednesday, April 24, at home and defeated No. 10 seed Payne Tech, 25-12, 25-23, in the first round on Friday, April 26, at home.

Orange then gave a good effort but lost in the quarterfinals at No. 2 seed Millburn, 25-14, 25-15, Tuesday, April 30.

The Tornadoes regrouped to win three straight matches, defeating Newark Collegiate Academy, 25-17, 25-11, in an Super Essex Conference crossover divisional match; Glen Ridge, 25-14, 25-18, Friday, May 3, in an independent match; and Irvington, 25-13, 25-7, Monday, May 6, in a SEC–Liberty Division match to improve to 12-3 overall on the season, including 8-1 in the division. Irvington moved to 6-10 overall and 1-8 in the division.

The Tornadoes’ teamwork has been critical to their success this season. The seniors on the team – Chrisoly Georges, Fritz Louis, Woodston Orisca, Steven Cambisaca, Gregory Clossaint and Joshua Gravesande – have provided key leadership. Other major contributors are juniors Karl Araujo, Felix Gutierrez, Layton Aguilar and Sam Noel.

The assistant coaches are Maureen Stainfil and Joie Williams.

