Orange HS sprinter Kevin Jones cruises to victories at Super Essex Conference championships

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School junior Kevin Jones won the boys 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash at the Super Essex Conference—Liberty Division Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark on Saturday, May 11.

The OHS boys and girls teams each took fifth place in their respective team standings. OHS had 38 points. The OHS girls had 24 team points.

The following are their top-six finishes in each event:

Liberty Division

OHS boys

Jones won the 100-meter dash in 10.72.

Jones won the 200-meter dash in 21.97.

Senior Rajani Munroe took third place in the long jump at 19-10 ½.

In the 400-meter dash, senior Adeiza Albert took third place in 52.59 and Jones took fifth place in 53.67.

Albert took fourth place in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.06.

OHS girls