Orange HS to host annual MLK Jr. Basketball Classic

ORANGE, NJ — The annual Orange High School Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Classic will take place on MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 20.

There are three games. The first game between Golda Och and West Side boys will take place at 2 p.m.

The OHS and East Orange Campus HS girls game is at 4 p.m.

The OHS boys will face East Orange Campus HS at 6 p.m. to cap the day.

No tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets will only be for purchased online through the OHS Athletics website.

Senior Sydney Carrington had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and senior guard Gregory Burton had 18 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and seven assists to lead OHS to a 61-48 win over University on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Senior guard/forward Ky’Sir Green scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and junior Nathaniel Saint Jean added six points and six rebounds for the Tornadoes.

OHS fell at Irvington, 77-63, Saturday, Jan. 11, to move to 4-5. Burton scored 22 points, Carrington had 19 points, sophomore Amadou Traore had nine points and Green added seven points.