Orange HS track athletes excel at Group 3 state meet

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School track and field team standouts Khy’Ron Hill and Kevin Jones, and the school’s 4×100-meter relay team, gave good efforts at the NJSIAA’s Group 3 state championships at Delsea High School in Franklinville on Saturday, June 10.

In the 100-meter dash, Hill, a senior, took sixth place in 11.00 seconds and Jones, a sophomore, took seventh place in 11.04.

Jones took 11th place in the 200-meter dash in 22.49.

The 4×100 relay took sixth place in 43.27.

Hill, Jones and the 4×100 were the only OHS competitors at the meet, which consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectionals.

Hill and Jones earned wild-card berths in the 100-meter dash and the 4×100-meter relay also earned a wild-card berth at the Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 14, at Franklin High School in Somerset.