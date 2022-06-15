Orange HS track athletes give god efforts at Group 3 state meet

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School juniors Tajayia Crumbley and Khyron Hill gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 3 state track-and-field championships at Pennsauken High School on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11.

After finishing in eighth place in the preliminaries of the girls 100-meter dash in 12.51 seconds, Crumbley finished in sixth place in the finals in 12.31.

Crumbley also took 10th place in the 200-meter dash in 25.96.

Hill took 16th place in both the boys 200-meter dash in 23.00 and 400-meter dash in 50.85. He also took 23rd place in the 100-meter dash in 11.31.

The group meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from all the Group 3 sectionals in the previous week.