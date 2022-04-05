Orange HS track team excited about season

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School’s 2022 boys and girls track-and-field team is very young, with only four seniors. However, the young Tornadoes have some up-and-coming underclassmen who are showing some potential in the sprints, jumps, and mid-distance events.

“We are still growing our hurdles and field events, and look forward to seeing continuing progress this season,” said head coach Akil Boucaud in an email to the Record-Transcript. “Look out for juniors Tajayia Crumbley, Makayla Jacobs, and Khyron Hill in the sprint events, sophomores Christopher Chevalier and Oluwatomipe Majekodunmi in the mid-distance events, and junior Akasha Baranello in the jumps.”

The assistant coaches are Clive Binns and Emeka Okosa.