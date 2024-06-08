Orange HS track standout Kevin Jones excels at sectional meet

ORANGE, NJ — Kevin Jones, a junior, won both the boys 100-meter dash (10.77 seconds) and 200-meter dash (22.27) to lead the Orange High School track and field teams at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state championships at Warren Hills High School in Washington on Friday and Saturday, May 31-June 1.

Jones also took fifth place in the 400-meter dash in 51.08.

OHS had other good showings. The boys 4×100-meter relay team took fifth place in 44.56.

On the girls side, junior Gabrielle Fisher took sixth place in the 100-meter dash in 13.02, and she also took seventh place in the 200-meter dash (26.59) and took eighth place in the 400-meter dash (1:00.53).

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 3 state championships at Delsea Regional High School in Franklinville.