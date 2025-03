ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School senior Kevin Jones took second place in the 55-meter dash finals in 6.62 seconds and he took third place in the 200-meter dash in 22.75 at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships on Feb. 26 at the Ocean Breeze Facility.

Jones competed at the state Meet of Champions on Sunday, March 2, at the Ocean Breeze Facility on Staten Island, New York, placing 25th in the 55-meter dash preliminaries.