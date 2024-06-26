Orange HS track star Kevin Jones sprints to medals at state Meet of Champions

ORANGE, NJ — Kevin Jones cemented his status as one of the best track and field athletes in Orange High School history.

Jones, a junior, earned two medals at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 12, at Pennsauken.

Jones ran in the 200-meter dash finals, finishing in fourth place out of 18 runners in 21.61 seconds.

In the 100-meter dash, Jones took seventh place out of 23 runners in the preliminaries in a time of 10.91. As a result, Jones advanced to the finals, where he finished in seventh place out of eight runners, clocking 10.98.

Jones was the only OHS qualifier at the meet. The 100-meter and 200-meter dashes were his only events.

Jones had a magnificent season.

At the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Divisionships, he won both the 100-meter dash in 10.72 and 200-meter dash in 21.97. Jones took second place in the 100-meter dash at the Essex County Championships in 10.71 behind Jordaine Johnson, of East Orange Campus, who ran 10.55.

Jones won both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 Championships. He then took second place in the 100-meter dash in 10.64 and he took fourth place in 21.73 at the NJSIAA’s Group 3 state championships.

OHS head coach Akil Boucaud was proud of Jones’ accomplishments.

“Kevin has been working hard all year to become the best athlete he can be,” said Boucaud. “His times have improved week by week and he loves competing against the best runners in the state. He is committed to the sport as he trains all year around with his father. I am very proud of him for his accomplishments this year and I am excited to see what he has in store for us next season.”

Photo Courtesy of Akil Boucaud