Orange HS track star Khy’ron Hill excels at Essex County meet

ORANGE, NJ — Khy’ron Hill won the 200-meter dash in 22.54 seconds to lead the Orange High School boys track and field team at the Essex County Championships, Thursday and Friday, May 18-19, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Hill also took fifth place in the 100-meter dash in 11.33.

Kevin Jones took second place in the 100-meter dash in 11.12 and fourth place in the 200-meter dash in 22.73, while the 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 3:25.99 for the Tornadoes, who finished in eighth place with 30 points.

Keanna Marcelin took fifth place in the triple jump at 34-5; and Gabrielle Fisher took seventh place in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.02 to lead the OHS girls team.