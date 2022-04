This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School competed against Bloomfield in a track-and-field dual meet at Bloomfield’s Foley Field on Thursday, April 14.

The Tornadoes will visit Millburn in a dual meet on Thursday, April 21, and visit West Essex in North Caldwell on Wednesday, April 27, in a tri-meet with West Essex and Belleville. Orange will return to Millburn on Saturday, April 30, to compete in the Paul H. Beck Memorial Relays.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon