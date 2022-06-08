Orange HS track teams post good efforts at state sectionals

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys and girls track-and-field teams posted good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3, championships at Randolph High School on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4.

On the girls side, junior Tajayia Crumbley took second place in both the 100-meter dash in 12.63 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 25.79.

On the boys side, junior Khyron Hill took third place in the 200-meter dash in 22.50, fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 51.25 and sixth place in the 100-meter dash in 11.38.

Crumbley and Hill qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 3 championships at Pennsauken on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11.