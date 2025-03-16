Orange HS wrestlers enjoy good runs this season

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School wrestlers Samuel Noel and Kion Files enjoyed a great postseason.

At the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 9 tournament at Randolph High School on Feb. 22. Noel, a senior, took second place at the 175-pound weight class and Files, a sophomore, took third place at the 132-pound class, as they qualified for the Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School, Feb. 28 and March 1.

Noel and Files lost in the first round of the region tournament. Noel finished with a 27-11 record.

Photos Courtesy of Orange High School Wrestling