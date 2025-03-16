Orange HS wrestlers enjoy good runs this season

By on Comments Off on Orange HS wrestlers enjoy good runs this season

Orange High School wrestlers Samuel Noel,, left,poses with his second-place medal at the District 9 tournament at Randolph.
Orange High School wrestlers Kion Files, right, poses with his second-place medal at the District 9 tournament at Randolph.

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School wrestlers Samuel Noel and Kion Files enjoyed a great postseason.

At the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 9 tournament at Randolph High School on Feb. 22. Noel, a senior, took second place at the 175-pound weight class and Files, a sophomore, took third place at the 132-pound class, as they qualified for the Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School, Feb. 28 and March 1.

Noel and Files lost in the first round of the region tournament. Noel finished with a 27-11 record.

Photos Courtesy of Orange High School Wrestling

  

Orange HS wrestlers enjoy good runs this season added by on
View all posts by Editor →