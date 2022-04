Connect on Linked in

ORANGE, NJ — The city of Orange Township presents its Monte Irvin Youth Baseball program.

The start date is April 11, at Metcalf Park. Games are played Mondays through Fridays, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The categories are T-ball for ages 5-7, minors for ages 8-9 and majors for ages 10-12.

A fee is charged.

Preregistration is required. To register, visit www.parksrec.egov.basgov.com/orangenj, or call 973-952-6117 or 973-518-1659.