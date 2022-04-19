Orange presents flag football program

ORANGE, NJ — The city of Orange Township, in collaboration with the Orange High School football program, presents flag football for students in grades K-8. This is a free introductory program, beginning Wednesday, April 27, at Bell Stadium.

The program is held on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to register a participant, call 973-952-6117 or 973-518-1659.