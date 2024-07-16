Orange quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson transfers to Kansas State University

ORANGE, NJ — Ta’Quan Roberson has found a new home.

The Orange native and quarterback will continue his football career at Kansas State University. It will be his third college.

Roberson made the decision to transfer to Kansas State in May, after spending the past two seasons at the University of Connecticut.

After a stellar high school career at DePaul Catholic in Wayne, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound quarterback began his collegiate career at Penn State University. He played in one game as a true freshman in 2019. The following year, he again played in one game, which came in the season finale against Illinois. Also that year, he was an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

In 2021, Roberson played in four games for Penn State.

Roberson then transferred to UConn. But in his first game in the 2022 season opener against Utah State, he suffered a season-ending injury. Before getting injured, Roberson directed a nine-play, 79-yard scoring drive in the same game, capped by his 3-yard touchdown run.

Roberson returned the following season and played in 11 games, passing for 2,075 yards and 12 TDs. UConn finished 3-9.

At DePaul, Roberson led the team to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public Group 3 state championship and an 8-3 record in his junior year in 2017. He was named to the second team All-State as a junior and third team All-State in his senior year. He finished his high school career with 3,972 yards and 60 TDs with only 12 interceptions.

The Kansas State Wildcats last season went 9-4, capped by a 28-19 win over North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. They will host the University of Tennessee–Martin on Aug. 31 to kick off the 2024 campaign.

Photo Courtesy of Kansas State University Athletics