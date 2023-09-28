Orange resident Jaylen Ankrah-Jones shows versatility for Montclair Kimberley Academy football team

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Orange resident Jaylen Ankrah-Jones, a senior co-captain, is versatile player for the Montclair Kimberley Academy football team, which has been progressing while going through the rigors of an 0-4 season to date entering its Sept. 30 game at Pingry in Martinsville.

Ankrah-Jones excels as an outside linebacker and wide receiver for the Cougars. He had posted 14 tackles through the first four games. Offensively, he had eight receptions for 47 yards and had 19 carries for 62 yards (3.3 average. per carry).

“Jaylen is one of our two captains this year along with Will Simms and is doing a great job in his new leadership role,” said 10th-year MKA coach Anthony Rea. “He is a slot wide receiver and outside linebacker who contributes in both the passing and running game on offense and provides physicality on defense.”