Orange resident Kalvin Thomas receives prestigious Montclair Kimberley Academy Captain’s Award

ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — The tradition of senior athletes who serve as supreme leaders and solid examples for younger players on the teams they play for is part and parcel of what makes high school programs click over the course of time. And when there is a multi-sport athlete who maintains those high qualifications for an entire school year, it makes for a very special example of what a leader can be.

At Montclair Kimberley Academy, there is a very special award presented each season to a senior leader who sets a tremendous example of character, in addition to performing at a high level for his or her team.

For his outstanding efforts, on and off the field, record-setting senior running back Kalvin Thomas, of Orange, is the latest Cougar to receive the school’s prestigious Captain’s Award.

“The MKA Captain’s Award is given out each season to that male or female captain who has exhibited the qualities that we look for in our team captains – leadership, dedication, respect, work ethic, and being a role model, both on and off the field, to his or her teammates and peers,” said MKA athletic director Todd Smith. “It is a very special award in our school!”

Veteran MKA football coach Anthony Rea, who guided the Thomas-led Cougars to a splendid 8-1 season in 2024, fully appreciates the contributions of his prize backfield performer who earned third-team Non-Public all-state honors from NJ.com.

“Captains are looked upon for leadership and are expected to be dedicated, respectful, show a strong work ethic and be a role model, on and off the field,” he said. “With that in mind, Kalvin is a great person for his peers to look at as an example of outstanding leadership and the qualities of a great captain.

“As a role model, both on and off the field, Kalvin’s shown it’s possible to be a star in your sport, while still remaining humble and hungry to do more. Whether it was setting a school record or coaching a freshman on ways to get better during a practice, his impact was felt by everyone around him. And through hard work and sacrifice, he finished his high school career as one of the best running backs in the state of New Jersey.”

Thomas was thrilled to receive the special award from his school.

“It is such an honor,” he said. “It is one thing to be a great player; it is much different to take that talent and social skills to lead your team to better overall results. I am grateful that MKA took note of that.”

The now legendary Cougar running back has relished his years at the Montclair private school.

“I have been enjoying this culture since I got here in seventh grade,” he said. “This school is small enough that I know just about everyone here. The student culture is very supportive of every sport MKA has to offer, so just having the ability to look in the stands and see familiar faces is always great.”

Thomas finished his outstanding 2024 season, rushing for a school single-season 1,771 yards and 24 touchdowns, while scoring 28 touchdowns overall. In the win over Morristown Beard, he set a new school single-game rushing mark with 324 yards and ran for five TDs to tie the school record for most rushing TDs in a game.

Career-wise, Thomas finished with 2,579 yards rushing and 32 rushing TDs. Current MKA assistant coach Ethan Fusco, MKA Class of 2016, remains the school’s all-time leading rusher with 3,349 yards and 34 rushing TDs.

Being named to NJ.com’s all–non-public all–state squad is a rare feat for an MKA Cougar, as the Montclair-based private school operates out of the Metropolitan Independent Football League with New York and Connecticut schools, and is not as ever present in the weekly recaps as those schools from the popular North Jersey-based Super Football Conference.

“It’s a great honor for him,” said Rea. “Everyone who watched him play this year knew he wouldn’t be out of place competing with players from places like Don Bosco Prep, Delbarton and Bergen Catholic, and this was proof of that.

“He really did break out statewide this season with some of his amazing performances and he finished sixth in New Jersey in rushing yards, which was extremely impressive, because most of the players who finished above him played in 10 or more games.”

Most of all, Thomas always served as the best example, on and off the field.

“You really cannot say enough good things about him,” continued Rea. “He really is one of the best young men I’ve had the privilege to coach. He’s so positive and raises the energy level of his team at all times.

“Being a recipient of the Fall Captain’s Award shows just how special he was as a leader. He was always the one to address our team in a big situation and he was always sharing the same message as the coaching staff. As an athlete, there are few that could equal his performance at the high school level. He can do things athletically that not many can and he would wow players, coaches and fans (both of MKA and the opposition) every time he played.”

While he is also well-known in the spring season as a key contributor to the success of coach Tim White’s Cougars track and field squad as an elite-level long jumper and sprinter, Thomas is lending his talents and leadership skills to helping boost a very young MKA basketball team during the current winter campaign.

“He’s been an excellent addition to our basketball team,” said Rea, who has also served for several seasons as an assistant for MKA head hoops coach Tony Jones. “We are fairly young this year, with three freshmen and two sophomores in our rotation, and having another senior leader who can help us get better each game is an important thing for our program.

“Kalvin is also a great player to have because he is ‘team-first,’ so he understands he has a different role while playing basketball than he did playing football and has adjusted accordingly to help the team.”

MKA’s splendid three-sport standout is bound to find a good fit in college in the gridiron game, regardless of the level he may wind up playing at in the next few years.

“He has a few schools from both the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) and Division 3 levels already in pursuit, including Albright, FDU (Fairleigh Dickinson University) and Fordham,” said Rea. “He certainly has all the tools to be a scholarship football player, and I know he’ll be successful wherever he goes.

“At the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) and FCS levels, there have certainly been changes in the way schools recruit with many starting at the transfer portal and working from there to the high school recruits. Once everything shakes out, I’m confident he will find a great home and I’m sure he will make those who doubted him feel very foolish.”

And, Thomas is portending that a college decision might not be too far off in the future.

“Stay tuned for a college (decision),” he said. “Something soon is coming!”

Photos Courtesy of Montclair Kimberley Academy Athletics, Steve Tober, Gene Nann