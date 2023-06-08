Orange resident Kalvin Thomas wins 3 events to lead Montclair Kimberley Academy boys track team at prep B championship

ORANGE, NJ — Kalvin Thomas of Orange, a sophomore at Montclair Kimberley Academy, won three events for the Cougars in the 2023 prep B championship track and field meet on Monday, May 22, at Newark Academy in Livingston.

Thomas won the 100-meter dash (11.39 seconds), the 200 (23.77) and also the triple jump (43 feet, 7 ½ inches) to cap a superb day at the Minutemen’s state-of-the-art track in Livingston.

“Kalvin is the most dynamic athlete on our team,” said MKA head track coach Tim White of West Orange. “He ranks very high in the county and in Non-Public B in all of the events that he does He has basically matched what he triple-jumped last year and has improved markedly in the 100, 200 and long jump this season.

“Besides being a great athlete, he’s an exceptionally positive member of our team. He is a natural born leader and he has helped build a culture of hard work and positivity that spreads across our team.”

Thomas is also a key member of MKA’s football team during the fall and plays for the Cougars’ varsity basketball team.

Photo Courtesy of MKA Athletics