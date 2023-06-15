Orange residents Dillyn Kim and Odelia Akaho lead Montclair Kimberley Academy girls track and field team to prep B team repeat title

ORANGE, NJ — Orange residents Dillyn Kim, third from left back row, and Odelia Akaho, far right, back row, are members of the Montclair Kimberley Academy girls track and field team which repeated as prep B team champions during the annual prep B meet held Monday, May 22, at Newark Academy in Livingston. “We are very proud of our girls and how hard they worked for that title,” said MKA coach Tim White of West Orange. “It’s amazing to see how successful our field event squad has become. I give the athletes and their coaches a lot of credit for working hard and improving throughout the season; 84 of our team’s 106 points came from the field events. We had winners in 5 of the 7 possible field events.”

Photo courtesy of MKA Athletics