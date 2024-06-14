Orange track duo leads Montclair Kimberley Academy to Non-Public B state title

ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Orange residents Kalvin Thomas and Sameul Akaho were key contributors in helping to lead the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys track and field team to its first-ever New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public B championship on Saturday, June 8, at Stockton University.

The Cougars, who also won the state prep B Division tournament meet team title last month, won the Non-Public B title with 94 points, well out-distancing second-place Bishop Eustace (81.5 points) and third-place DePaul (51).

Thomas, a junior captain, was a prolific point-scorer for MKA in the state meet, winning the 110-meter hurdles (16.22 seconds) while finishing second in both the long jump (20 feet, 5.5 inches) and triple jump (42-9.75) and third in the 100-meter dash (11.47).

His fellow Orange resident, sophomore Samuel Akaho, won the 400-meter hurdles with a personal season-best time of 58.27. He was also fourth in the 400 (52.20).

“It was a tremendous, all-around effort by our boys,” said MKA coach Tim White, a resident of West Orange. “We earned 26 points in the jumps and also got points in the throws, relays and distance events, and that’s how you win championships.

“Kal has been unbelievable and such an impact athlete since his freshman year. He’s a captain and he is an inspiration to all his teammates. As they say, ‘A rising tide lifts all ships,’ and he does just that!

“Sam has had a fantastic season as well, and is a young man also on the rise for our track and field team.”

Thomas also had an outstanding day in the prep B championship meet, as he scored 38 points while winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes and long jump and was second in the triple jump behind MKA junior Abkes Halsey, of West Orange, who also took first in the triple jump in the Non-Public B meet (43-6.5).