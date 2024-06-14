Orange track standout Kevin Jones excels at group state meet

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School junior Kevin Jones took second place in the boys 100-meter dash finals at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 3 state championships at Delsea High School in Franklinville in Gloucester County on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.

In the preliminaries, he tied for first place with Maxim Rychkov, of Robinsville, in 10.61 out of 23 runners. In the finals, Rychkov took first place in 10.58 and Jones took second place in 10.64, out of eight runners.

In the 200-meter dash finals, Jones took fourth place in 21.73 out of 17 runners.

Gabrielle Fisher, a junior, was the other OHS competitor at the meet. In the girls 100-meter dash preliminaries, she took 22nd place in 12.97.

Jones qualified for the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions, which took place Wednesday, June 12, at Pennsauken High School in Camden County.