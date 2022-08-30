Orange’s Ta’Quan Roberson scores first touchdown in UConn’s season opener

ORANGE, NJ — In his first game for the University of Connecticut football team, Orange native and redshirt sophomore quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson scored his team’s first touchdown of the season.

Roberson, a transfer from Penn State, ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. UConn, though, lost to Utah State, 31-20, on Saturday, Aug. 27, in Logan, Utah.

Roberson finished with 8 rushing yards on three carries and completed one of two passes for 10 yards in the game.

As a redshirt freshman at Penn State, Roberson was given the team’s development squad offensive player of the year award.

Roberson played at DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne.

As a junior, Roberson led DePaul to an 8-3 record and the state Non-Public Group 3 title. In his senior year, Roberson passed for 2,434 yards and 29 touchdowns to guide DePaul to a 7-4 record. He was named NJ.com second team all-state as a junior and third team all-state as senior. In his career, he passed for 4,972 yards and 60 touchdowns with only 12 interceptions.

UConn will host Central Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 3, at noon.

Photo Courtesy of UConn Athletics.