Orange’s Thomas sparks MKA hoops team to banner season

ORANGE, NJ — Kalvin Thomas of Orange was a sophomore reserve for the Montclair Kimberley Academy basketball team which finished a strong 19-6 and earned a share of the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division title with a 12-2 mark.

The Cougars also won their first state prep B-Division Tournament championship in 15 years with a 65-61 win over Doane Academy in the final, Feb. 20, at MKA.

Thomas was also a valuable two-way starter for the MKA football team during the fall.

Photo Courtesy of Kalvin Thomas