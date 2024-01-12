Carlucci, James lead Columbia boys hoops

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Senior center Jared Carlucci had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists and senior forward Jalen James had 14 points,five rebounds and three steals to lead the Columbia High School boys basketball team to a 60-44 road win over Newark East Side on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Senior guard Julien Leville had 12 points with eight rebounds and five assists, junior guard Shane Brantley had 5 points and three assists, and junior forward Earl Hart had 4 points for the Cougars, who improved to 4-4.

In earlier action, the Cougars lost at Caldwell, 76-49, Thursday, Jan. 4. Junior guard-forward Jerry Browne had 13 points, James had 11, freshman guard Zach Alexander posted 8, senior guard Tyler Williams recorded 6, Carlucci contributed 5 and Hart added 4.