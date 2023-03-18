Columbia HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team, under head coach Eugene “Bam” Robinson, featured six players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, this season, as selected by the coaches.

First team

Jayden Myers, sophomore.

Jalen Robinson, senior.

Second team

Shelton Colwell, sophomore.

Jalen James, junior.

Honorable mention

Chris Berry, senior.

Jake Blaney, senior.

Jalen Robinson, the coach’s son and a point guard, will continue his career at Division 1 New Jersey Institute of Technology. The Cougars finished with a 19-8 overall record this season.

Photo Courtesy of Owen Ballard