CHS boys soccer team is No. 5 seed in state sectional tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team gained the No. 5 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

The Cougars were scheduled to host No. 12 seed Bayonne in the first round on Tuesday, Nov. 5, after press time. The winner will face either No. 4 seed Newark East Side or No. 13 seed Ferris in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 8.

The Cougars brought an 8-8-3 record into the sectional tournament, looking to snap a four-game losing streak that began with a 2-0 loss to Seton Hall Prep in the semifinals of the 50th Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 23. CHS was the No. 7 seed and SHP was the No. 6 seed.

The Cougars have been led by seniors Matthew Molica, Sebastian Rios-Valdez, Owen Belisle, Alejandro Valenzuela, sophomore Sam Brash, junior Jesse Fryatt, Flynn Dannheisser, sophomore Mason Beupierre, sophomore Zev Podgursky, junior Wolfe Ginsberg, senior Riley Waisman and senior goalie Zac Calveric, and juniors Simon Hecht, Barry Navan and Blai Sacks.