CHS’ Dallison competes at the NJSIAA’s girls wrestling state tourney

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School senior Dakota Dallison competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s girls wrestling state tournament at Phillipsburg High School on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Dallison, a senior competing in the 120-pound class, lost both her matches. She was pinned in 3 minutes, 42 seconds in the first round and then lost by injury default in 4:04 in the consolation bout.

The state tournament consisted of the top four finishers in each weight class in the three region tournaments. Dallison took second place at the North 2 region tournament at Union High School on Sunday, Feb. 19. 

Blair Rodriguez, a junior, was the other Columbia wrestler who qualified for the state tournament, but did not compete. Rodriguez took third place in the 107-pound class at the region tournament.

