CHS fencing program boasts rich title history

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School fencing program has built a rich tradition of success.

Here is a list of the championships in its history, as compiled by CHS girls co–head coach Art “Doc” Paulina.

Girls

Eleven state team championships: 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014.

Nine foil state championships: 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008.

Six epee state championships: 1999, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009.

Three saber state championships: 2001, 2004, 2008.

Boys

Seven state team championships: 2003, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014.

Five saber state championships: 2004, 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014.

Two foil state championships: 2010, 2011.

Two epee state championships: 2004, 2009.

In the district championships, the girls program has won 16 overall championships, 17 foil titles, nine epee titles and nine saber titles, while the boys program has won eight overall championships, 11 foil titles, eight saber titles and seven epee titles.

In the Santelli Tournament, the girls program has won 14 overall championships, seven foil titles, seven saber titles and five epee titles. In the Cetrulo Tournament, the boys program has won nine overall championships, four saber titles, three foil titles and one epee title.

The following are individual championship titles and accomplishments.

High school state champions

Rushang Mehta: 1992 boys epee.

Nicole Mustilli: 1995 girls foil.

Monica Conley: 1999 girls epee.

Annemarie LeDonne: 2000 girls epee.

Abigail Caparros-Janto: 2007 girls foil.

Tiffini Austin-Ginlock: 2008 girls epee.

Faizah Muhammad: 2009 and 2010 girls saber.

Brian Kaneshige: 2009 and 2010 boys foil.

Haley Hart: 2011 and 2012 girls epee.

Jack Woods: 2019 and 2020 boys foil.

The following CHS fencers were USA Fencing team members:

Mustilli, 2000 and 2001 women’s saber; world champion team member in 2000.

Caparros-Janto, 2007 women’s foil, Cadet World Championship team member.

Kaneshige, 2010 and 2011 men’s foil, Cadet (2010) and Junior (2011) World Championship team member.

Ibtihaj Muhammad, 2010-13 women’s saber, Senior World Championship team member, Senior World Medalist (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016), 2016 Olympic team member and bronze medalist.

Zander Rhodes, 2020 women’s foil, Cadet and Junior World Championship team member. World Championship silver medal in 2022.

File Photos