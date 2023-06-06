Columbia HS girls lacrosse falls in state tourney to end winning season, Henigan records 500th save

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School girls lacrosse team, seeded ninth, lost at No. 8 seed Ridge 9-5 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, May 24, at Ridge.

Senior Jamie Fardin had four goals and freshman Anabel MacGuire had one goal.

Senior Julianne Henigan made 12 saves, including the 500th of her career.

The Cougars, under head coach Steve Ramos, finished the season with an 11-8 overall record.

Photo Courtesy of CHS Athletics