CHS’ Minor takes 2nd place at state fencing

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School senior fencer Lindsey Minor finished in second place in epee at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state individual championships at Bernards High School in Bernardsville on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The CHS girls fencing team competed in the NJSIAA team state tournament. The Cougars, seeded seventh, defeated No. 10 seed North Hunterdon High School 17-10 in the first round at home on Wednesday, Feb. 15, before losing at second-seeded Livingston High School 15-12 in the quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 17, to finish with a 10-3 record this season.