Columbia boys hoops team is off to a great start

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team defeated North Star Academy 56-50 on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Newark in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game.

Sophomore Jayden Myers scored 24 points to lead the CHS Cougars. Senior Jalen Robinson had 12 points, five assists and six steals; sophomore Shelton Colwell had 8 points and five rebounds; junior Jalen James had 6 points; senior Chris Berry had 4 points and three rebounds; and senior Jake Blaney added 2 points.

Myers had 20 points and three rebounds, and Robinson had 14 points, six assists and six steals to lead the Cougars to a 58-57 home win over Newark East Side on Saturday, Jan. 7, in an SEC crossover game. James had 11 points, Colwell had 10 points and six rebounds, and Berry had 4 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars, who improved to 7-2 overall.

In previous action, the Cougars saw their five-game winning streak end with a 55-49 loss to Caldwell on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at home. Myers had 19 points and five rebounds; Robinson had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists; and Colwell had 9 points and six rebounds. James had 7 points and six rebounds, Blaney had 4 points and four rebounds, and Berry had three rebounds.

