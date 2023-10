Connect on Linked in

WAYNE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team lost a tough game to state-ranked Passaic County Tech, 12-0, Friday, Sept. 29, at PCT in Wayne.

The Cougars moved to a 3-2 record on the season. Passaic County Tech, ranked No. 10 in the state by the Star-Ledger, improved to 4-0.

Columbia will host Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 6, at Underhill Field Sports Complex at 6:30 p.m. Bloomfield is 2-3.