Columbia HS alumna Cecilia Muñoz makes her mark at MIT

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School alumna Cecilia Muñoz, Class of 2019, is a senior member of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology women’s soccer team, which improved to a 3-0-1 record after a 4-0 win over Lesley University on Thursday, Sept. 8.

In 2021, Muñoz, a forward, appeared in 25 games with one start. She had two goals against Trinity, including the game-winning tally.

Muñoz is majoring in mathematics with computer science and minoring in Spanish. She also was a summer associate with the Boston Consulting Group and worked with the MIT Sports Lab on quantitatively evaluating high-performance sports coaches through the Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program. Muñoz is vice president of finance for MIT’s Alpha Chi Omega chapter, a National Puerto Rican Day Parade Scholar and Hispanic Scholarship Fund Scholar, and a New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference honoree for 2020 and 2021.

This past July, Muñoz was on the US women’s soccer team at the Maccabi Games in Israel; the team won the gold medal.

At CHS, Muñoz was valedictorian and a captain for the girls soccer team.

MIT is one of the top NCAA Division III women’s soccer teams in the nation. Last season, MIT made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III tournament and finished with a 22-2-1 record. The team finished ranked No. 6 in the nation in Division III by United Soccer Coaches.

Photos Courtesy of Gil Talbot.