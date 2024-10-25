Columbia HS baseball and softball players to wear Halloween costumes for benefit exhibition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, Nov. 3, at Meadowlands Field 3, the Columbia High School baseball and softball teams will join together and play the Battle of the Bats, a Halloween-themed annual exhibition game in the spirit of cooperation and fun. The event begins at 5 p.m.

Though this is officially the second Battle of the Bats, the event actually started informally three years ago, organized by the players on the freshman baseball and softball teams. It has quickly become a favorite event for the players.

Senior baseball player Vince Difazzio said, “I never thought Battle of the Bats would turn into something so impactful on these programs. It really has brought these teams closer and created new friendships along the way.”

Senior softball co-captain Charlotte Klepesch agreed. “Battle of the Bats is an event we all look forward to,” Klepesch said. “It’s not just about raising money. The energy and excitement make it a memorable tradition every year.”

The players will once again wear costumes for the game, a favorite aspect of last year’s event. For the entry fee, a donation for adults and for CHS students is appreciated. Concessions will be available on site, as well as a 50-50 raffle. Also, donations may be made directly at https://givebutter.com/qIWCgD.

All proceeds from the game will be split between the CHS Softball Boosters and the CHS Baseball Boosters.

Photos Courtesy of Aidan Heindl