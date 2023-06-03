Columbia HS baseball falls to Bloomfield in state tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team, seeded 15th, lost at No. 2 seed Bloomfield 9-2 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Monday, May 22.

Isaac Buchalter went 1-for-4 with a single, Reno Spagnoli went 1-for-4 with a single and a stolen base, Jared Carlucci went 1-for-2 with a single, a walk and an RBI; Eric Donaty had a walk and an RBI; and Zach Barron walked three times and had a stolen base for the Cougars, who finished the season with an 8-19 overall record.