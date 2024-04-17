Columbia HS baseball pitcher Jared Carlucci throws no-hitter

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Jared Carlucci simply was dominant.

The senior righty and Rutgers University commit fired a seven-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and three walks to lead the Columbia High School baseball team to a 2-0 win over Caldwell on Tuesday, April 9, at Underhill Field. Carlucci tossed 95 pitches.

The Cougars scored a run in the third inning and added an insurance run in the sixth.

Senior outfielder Reno Spagnoli and senior third baseman-outfielder Evan Greenblatt each went 1-for-3 with a single, an RBI and a run scored.

Columbia played Livingston to a 4-4 with Livingston on Thursday, April 11, in Livingston. Junior infielder Zac Calveric and Carucci each went 1-for-3 with a single, an RBI and a run scored; and Spagnoli went 1-for-2 with a single and was hit by a pitch. Junior designated hitter-first baseman Nolan Secor also went 1-for-3 with a single and a stolen base for the Cougars.

Columbia defeated Montclair, 5-4, on Friday, April 12, to improve to a 4-2-1 record. Carucci went 2-for-4 with two singles, a walk and two RBI; Calveric went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored; Spangoli went 2-for-4 and senior third baseman Orlando Shin went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI.

Carlucci also pitched in the 6-5 home win over Millburn on Monday, April 15. CHS improved to 5-2-1.

The Cougars will visit Caldwell on Friday, April 19; visit Verona on Saturday, April 20, at 11:30 a.m.; and visit Nutley on Wednesday, April 24.

Photo Courtesy of Rocco Ungaro