Columbia HS baseball players earn conference honors

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Jared Carlucci, a recent graduate, made the first team. The right-handed pitcher struck out 73 and allowed 20 hits in 40 innings pitched with a 2.78 earned run average. He will continue his baseball career at Division 1 Rutgers University on an athletic scholarship.

Zac Calveric and Orlando Shin made the second team.

Calveric, a rising senior infielder, led the team in batting (.385), hits (25) and runs batted in (18). Shin, a recent graduate and first baseman, batted .306 with 19 hits, including three doubles, one home run and 16 RBI.

Recent graduate and outfielder Reno Spagnoli and rising junior pitcher-outfielder Oliver Ellis made honorable mention. Spagnoli, who will continue his career at Division 1 Seton Hall University, batted .264 with 19 hits, including four doubles, one home run and nine RBI. Ellis posted a 2.55 ERA. In 24.2 innings pitched, he allowed 22 hits and 12 walks, striking out 26.

The Cougars finished 9-16-1 overall and 4-7-1 in the division.

Photos Courtesy of Rocco Ungaro