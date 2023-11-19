Columbia HS baseball players pick colleges

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Four Columbia High School baseball players announced their college commitments on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Jared Carlucci will attend Rutgers University, Reno Spagnoli will attend Seton Hall University, Alex Mandell will attend Anna Maria College, in Paxton, Mass.; and Orlando Shin will attend Bard College, in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y.

Rutgers and Seton Hall are NCAA Division 1 schools, and Anna Maria College and Bard College are NCAA Division III schools.

Carlucci, a pitcher, was a big-time pitcher for the Cougars last season. In 39 innings pitched, the right-hander allowed 29 hits and 34 walks, striking out 53. He had a 2.87 earned run average.

“He got the ball for us in a lot of big games last year and will do so again this year,” Columbia head coach Ryan Muirhead said.

Spagnoli, a righty pitcher-outfielder, will be a pitcher at Seton Hall, but will play everyday for the Cougars in the spring, whether it’s on the mound or in the outfield,” Muirhead said. “He hit just about .400 last year and really helped carry our offense when our top hitter, (2023 graduate) Brandon Doubek, was lost for the season due to injury,” Muirhead said.

Mandell, a righty pitcher, showcased a strong arsenal that allowed him to move from reliever to starter. last spring. “He started off as a reliever last year and worked his way into a starter role toward the end of the season due to his ability to throw strikes and keep us in games,” Muirhead said.

Shin also is a versatile player.

“Orlando is primarily an infielder for us and can play any position, but will also probably pitch for us this year,” Muirhead said.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School Baseball