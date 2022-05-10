Columbia HS baseball team defeats Seton Hall Prep and tops Verona in GNT first round

By on Comments Off on Columbia HS baseball team defeats Seton Hall Prep and tops Verona in GNT first round

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Brandon Doubek went 3-for-5 with two singles, a home run, and five RBIs to lead the Columbia High School baseball team to an 8-6 win over perennial power Seton Hall Prep on Wednesday, May 4, in West Orange in a Super Essex Conference game.

Luke Nomura went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI, and Aidan Pierre went 1-for-3 with a single, a walk, and an RBI. Jake Gewirtz pitched three and two-thirds scoreless innings of one-hit ball, with one strikeout and no walks, to earn the win.

The eighth-seeded Cougars hosted No. 9 seed Verona in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament and won 10-0 on Monday, May 9, to improve to 12-6 on the season. Zach Johnson went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs, Matt Motiwalla had three RBIs, Akshay Heda had two RBIs, and Pierre and Doubek each had an RBI. Dylan Sullivan fired a two-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk.

The Cougars were scheduled to visit No. 1 seed Millburn in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 11. The semifinals are Saturday, May 14, at Verona.

  

Columbia HS baseball team defeats Seton Hall Prep and tops Verona in GNT first round added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS