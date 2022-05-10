Columbia HS baseball team defeats Seton Hall Prep and tops Verona in GNT first round

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Brandon Doubek went 3-for-5 with two singles, a home run, and five RBIs to lead the Columbia High School baseball team to an 8-6 win over perennial power Seton Hall Prep on Wednesday, May 4, in West Orange in a Super Essex Conference game.

Luke Nomura went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI, and Aidan Pierre went 1-for-3 with a single, a walk, and an RBI. Jake Gewirtz pitched three and two-thirds scoreless innings of one-hit ball, with one strikeout and no walks, to earn the win.

The eighth-seeded Cougars hosted No. 9 seed Verona in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament and won 10-0 on Monday, May 9, to improve to 12-6 on the season. Zach Johnson went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs, Matt Motiwalla had three RBIs, Akshay Heda had two RBIs, and Pierre and Doubek each had an RBI. Dylan Sullivan fired a two-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk.

The Cougars were scheduled to visit No. 1 seed Millburn in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 11. The semifinals are Saturday, May 14, at Verona.