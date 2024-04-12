Columbia HS baseball team enjoys fine start to the season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team was off to a 2-1 start to the season through Saturday, April 6.

The Cougars defeated Glen Ridge, 1-0, in the season opener on Monday, April 1, at Underhill Field. The run scored in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Jared Carlucci, a Rutgers University commit, allowed two hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts in five innings and Alex Mandell got the win in relief as he pitched two innings.

The Cougars fell to Seton Hall Prep, 10-0, Friday, April 5, in West Orange.

CHS bounced back with a 17-2 win over McNair on Saturday, April 6.

Miles House and Reno Spagnoli each had two singles and an RBI; Zach Barron had a single and two RBI; Zac Calveric had two singles and and two RBI; Carlucci, Orando Shin and Sam Rieckenberg each had a single and an RBI; Nolan Secor had a single and two RBI and Eli Lefferts had an RBI.

Oliver Ellis pitched two innings, allowing one run, one hit and one walk with two strikeouts for the win.

Columbia will visit Livingston on Thursday, April 11; visit Montclair on Friday, April 12; host Millburn on Monday, April 15; and host Mendham on Wednesday, April 17.

