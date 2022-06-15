Columbia HS baseball team enjoys strong season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team, under head coach Ryan Muirhead, enjoyed a strong season this spring.
The sixth-seeded Cougars reached the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament, losing at second-seeded Passaic County Tech, 6-0, on Wednesday, June 8, in Wayne.
Brandon Doubek, a junior, and senior Luke Nomura each had a double for the Cougars, who finished the season with a 17-12 overall record.
Columbia finished in second place in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division out of seven teams. Columbia had an 8-4 division record. Caldwell, which won the North 2, Group 2 sectional tournament title, won the division with an 11-1 division record.
The Cougars boasted eight players who earned all–SEC–Liberty Division honors, as selected by division coaches.
First team:
- Doubek.
- Zach Johnson, senior.
- Nomura.
Second team:
- Akshay Heda, senior.
- Aidan Pierre, senior.
- Dylan Sullivan, senior.
Honorable mention:
- Jake Gewirtz, senior.
- Matthew Motiwalla, senior.
