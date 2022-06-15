Columbia HS baseball team enjoys strong season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team, under head coach Ryan Muirhead, enjoyed a strong season this spring.

The sixth-seeded Cougars reached the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament, losing at second-seeded Passaic County Tech, 6-0, on Wednesday, June 8, in Wayne.

Brandon Doubek, a junior, and senior Luke Nomura each had a double for the Cougars, who finished the season with a 17-12 overall record.

Columbia finished in second place in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division out of seven teams. Columbia had an 8-4 division record. Caldwell, which won the North 2, Group 2 sectional tournament title, won the division with an 11-1 division record.

The Cougars boasted eight players who earned all–SEC–Liberty Division honors, as selected by division coaches.

First team:

Doubek.

Zach Johnson, senior.

Nomura.

Second team:

Akshay Heda, senior.

Aidan Pierre, senior.

Dylan Sullivan, senior.

Honorable mention: